Jersey Tenors, Brass Transit at the Gloria

The Jersey Tenors Submitted photo Brass Transit Submitted photo

Submitted story

From Broadway to the Gloria Theatre in Urbana.

On Thursday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m., the Jersey Tenors will perform a much-anticipated benefit concert. The concert is part of the Gloria’s ongoing community outreach to help local youth and older adults.

Billed as America’s Hottest New Tribute Act, the Jersey Tenors are a highly acclaimed opera/rock mash-up quartet performing decades of hits from Frank Sinatra to Queen, from Bruce Springsteen to Figaro, and many others including Elton John, Kool & the Gang, the Beach Boys, Bon Jovi, and more. Critics say, “These four charming wise guys will raise the roof with their powerful voices, and you’ll be singing along before you know it!”

On Saturday night, Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m., the biggest live show in the “Stars on Stage” series will feature Brass Transit, the world’s most popular Chicago tribute band. Brass Transit transports you back to the golden age and musical legacy of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band, Chicago. Venues across the country offer rave reviews: “In a word…Wow! They left our audience on their feet!” -Broyhill Civic Center (NC). “They knock it out of the park! It’s an incredible evening!” -Redlands Music Bowl (CA).

Brass Transit’s 8-piece band brings back Chicago’s glory with an impeccable tribute that includes all the great hits from 1969 to 1976 like “Saturday in the Park,” “25 or 6 to 4,” and “You’re the Inspiration.”

According to the Gloria Theatre’s CEO, Staci Weller, “This is a big show and these guys are so spot on, you’ll swear you’re at a real, live Chicago concert!”

Weller added, “This is an exciting week for our community with two live concerts showcasing dazzling, world class musicians! As expected, tickets are going fast but we do still have seats available. Even if you might think that it’s not your cup of tea, we really encourage everyone to come because both of these acts will give you an A-list, wonderfully fun night to remember!”

For tickets or more information, go to GloriaTheatre.org or call the box office at 937-653-4853.

Info from Gloria Theatre