PET DOG OF THE WEEK

Felix is a 3-1/2 month old boxer/Lab mix boy. Submitted photo

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Felix and I am a 3-1/2 month old boxer/Lab mix boy. I am friendly, affectionate, gentle and playful. They say I am quiet and dignified … and I know I love kisses! I found myself on a lonely country road and I wasn’t sure how I got there. I started walking in hopes that I could find a place to get a drink of water. This kind young man in a big old pickup truck saw me and said “Are you lost?” So he gave me a drink and took me to Barely Used Pets to see if they could find my person. Nobody claimed me. They tell me that I am now ready to find a home of my own. I love to play with toys and will entertain myself for hours! But I would really like to have someone to share playtime with.

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Information provided by Barely Used Pets