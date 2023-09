Graham’s Joshua Ryman passes the ball down the field during Monday’s match with visiting Tecumseh. Photo by John Coffman Photography

Visiting Tecumseh and Graham played to a 1-1 tie in CBC boys soccer on Monday.

Owen Powell scored the Falcons’ goal and Jacob Goldsberry had 12 saves in goal.

Urbana

Peyton Mounce scored three goals as Urbana routed visiting North Union, 12-0, in CBC girls soccer on Monday.

For the Hillclimbers, Paige Arnett, Morgan Deskins and Noraa Smith each had 2 goals. Deskins and Alex Dixon each had 2 assists.