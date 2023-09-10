Graham teams run at Piqua Invitational

The Graham cross country teams participated in the Piqua Invite Under the Lights Saturday with the boys finishing 15th out of 25 teams and the girls finishing 13th out of 21 teams.

Boys results included Ayden Rudolph (35th out of 348 runners) 17:47.29, Jack Bonham (89th) 18:45.67, Carter Smith (101st) 18:58.73, Jesse Jenkins (121st) 19:16.27 and Brayden Crooks (123rd) 19.16.79

Girls results included Hailey Nash (19th out of 232 runners) 20:48.92, Leila Konicki (96th) 23:53.25, Ivy Hatfield (108th) 24:10.61, Ella Putterbaugh (129th) 25:04.12 and Grace Smith (131st) 25:07.75.

In the middle school girls results, Adelaide Shearer finished 82nd out of 200 runners (15:36.11) and for the boys, Daniel Bonham finished 48th out of 228 runners (12:36.01).