PET DOG OF THE WEEK

Adam is a German Shepherd/Lab Mix boy. He is 3 months old. Submitted photo

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Adam and I am a German Shepherd/Lab Mix boy. I am only 3 months old, so I haven’t quite grown into these ears of mine! I am affectionate, loyal, gentle playful and quiet…and I love kisses. Our mom had 11 of us puppies and her people could only find homes for 4 of us. They called a rescue. They said they could take us if they would let the rescue spay our mom. The rescue had sent other puppies to Barely Used Pets. They knew that Barely Used Pets could take large litters. So here we are at Barely Used Pets waiting patiently for our new families, hopefully with children, for us to play with. Please be patient with us as we adjust to our new life because we were so isolated before.

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Information provided by Barely Used Pets