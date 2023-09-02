WL-S boys win Columbus Grove Invite

Graham’s Carter Smith (pictured) placed 30th at the Buccaneer FOE 3998 Invitational on Saturday. Photo by Nathan Parke

COLUMBUS – The third-ranked West Liberty-Salem boys cross country team won the Columbus Grove Invitational Gray Division race. The race featured 5 of the top 7 and 6 of the top 15 teams in the state in Division III.

WL-S had 77 points followed by Maplewood with 73.

Results for the Tigers were Asher Knox 10th 16:39.79, Dylan King 12th 16:45.90, Quentin Rudolph 17th 16:55.73, Caleb Larson 18th 16:57.63, Joey LaRoche 20th 17:05.90, Troy Bradley 22nd 17:17.91 and Garrett Wallen 34th 17:42.03.

The WL-S boys jayvee team placed second.

Results for the Tigers were Taryn Bradley 3rd 18:12.91 and Brevin Louden 7th 18:37.47.

“It was an outstanding day for the entire program,” said WL-S Coach Mike Louden. “To come away with a victory in the varsity race versus such an elite field was phenomenal. I thought the varsity guys executed the game plan of being more aggressive off the line and packing up throughout the race very well. We still have a long season ahead of us, but I love our position early on.”

The WL-S girls cross country team placed second in the Gray Division of the Columbus Grove Invitational on Saturday.

Minster won with 41 points and WL-S had 57.

Results for the Tigers were 5th Ashley Yoder 19:43.85, 8th Malia Miller 19:53.15, 9th Addison McAuley 19:54.38, 16th Breece Gullett 20:49.63, 23rd Mallory Bostick 21:16.65 and 29th Claire Longshore 21:30.43.

Graham

The Graham cross country teams ran in the Buccaneer FOE 3998 Invitational on Saturday with the boys finishing in fifth out of 10 teams and the girls finishing sixth out of seven teams.

Boys results included Ayden Rudolph (7th out of 120 runners) 17:44.90, Carter Smith (30th) 19:03.20, Jack Bonham (35th) 19:19.40, Jesse Jenkins (41st) 19:39.0 and Brayden Crooks (43rd) 19.42.20.

Girls results included Hailey Nash (4th out of 70 runners) 20:49.10, Ella Putterbaugh (33rd) 24:52.30, Ivy Hatfield (39th) 25:30.0 and Grace Smith (46th) 26:28.90.

In the junior high girls results, Kendall Nichols finished 35th out of 68 runners (16:25.70) and for the boys, Jared Ekey finished 31st out of 68 runners (14:01.70).