Visiting West Liberty-Salem topped Urbana, 25-11, 25-7, 25-9, in non-league volleyball on Saturday.

For the Tigers, Bailey Poppe had 11 kills, 9 digs, was 5/5 serving with 4 assists and 10/10 on serve receive, Ava Poppe had 9 kills and, 5 digs, Naomi Cole had 8 kills, 2 digs, 4 blocks, 2 aces and was 5/5 serving and Londyn Loveless added 18 assists, 5 digs and was 18/18 serving with 4 aces

The jayvee Black Tigers won, 25-15, 25-19. For WL-S, Marisa Smith had 5 aces, 2 assists and 2 digs, Reagan Bradford had 3 aces, 1 dig and 8 kills and Reagan Winters added 4 aces, 9 assists and 4 digs.

The jayvee Orange Tigers won, 25-13, 25-11. For the Tigers, Addie Hutton had 8 kills and 2 digs and Sophia Landon had 2 kills, 4 digs, 11 assists and 3 aces.

JH volleyball

Urbana’s 7th grade volleyball team beat Northridge, 25-15, 25-18.

Urbana’s 8th graders won, 25-13, 25-12.

Urbana’s 7th graders topped Springfield, 25-15, 25-7.

Urbana’s 8th graders won, 25-18, 25-8.