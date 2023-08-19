Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Tara and I am an Australian Shepherd/Border Collie Mix girl. I’m almost 1-1/2 years old. I am good with other dogs, but no cats please. I’m told that I am friendly, affectionate, loyal, gentle and playful. Also, I am funny, athletic, quiet and (well they say) dignified. I was adopted from Barely Used Pets when I was 7 months old. My person and I were very happy but her job situation changed and she had to work longer hours. I was spending too much time alone and my person felt very bad for that. So she made the hard decision to return me to Barely Used Pets. They tell me I am a real beauty and I love to go for long walks! Please come and see me and let’s do a big walk around the rescue!

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Information provided by Barely Used Pets