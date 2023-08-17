Submitted story

The Gloria Theatre in Urbana is one of 104 arts-based organizations receiving economic relief grants. In total, organizations in 33 counties will receive more than $20 million in grants.

Governor Mike DeWine announced the awards as the second round of the Ohio Arts Economic Relief Grant Program, administered by the Ohio Department of Development. In total, more than $43 million in grants have been announced for 243 arts organizations across the state.

Today’s award will support the ongoing work that will one day make the Gloria Theatre a state-of-the-art performing arts center, along with its already established movie theatre operation. Gloria’s assistant manager, Tammi Mustar, said, “This award is such a confidence booster for us. Sometimes the scope of the work to be done can be kind of overwhelming but, when something like this happens, it’s a big boost that helps us keep the faith in our mission.”

“Ohio artists and arts organizations make our state an attractive place to live, work, and raise a family,” said Governor DeWine. “Ohio is the heart of it all – and by supporting the arts, we continue to ensure artistic excellence.”

“Ohio’s arts and culture are big business in the heart of the heartland,” said Lydia Mihalik, Director of the Ohio Department of Development. “By supporting these organizations, we’re supporting the business of art, which is essential for economic growth but also essential for creating vibrant and diverse communities.”

The Gloria Theatre and the Urbana Youth Center are projects of the nonprofit GrandWorks Foundation. According to GrandWorks’ CEO, Staci Weller, this grant equals about 3% of the amount needed to complete the planned expansion and upgrades to the Gloria. “Maybe 3% sounds small but it’s actually very significant. It solidifies our standing as one of Ohio’s most valued historic theatres and any day we are awarded nearly $40,000 is a truly wonderful day!”

The State Arts Grant Program is funded as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, and awards were calculated based on organizations’ loss in revenue from 2019 to 2020 and 2021 and their 2022 operating budget. For more information about the program, visit Development.Ohio.Gov/ArtsGrant.

The Ohio Department of Development empowers communities to succeed by investing in Ohio’s people, places, and businesses. Learn more about our work at development.ohio.gov.

The Gloria Theatre, The Urbana Youth Center, and the GrandWorks Foundation share a vision to “Reach, Restore, and Revive our Community.” For more information go to UrbanaYouth.center or, for tickets and the Gloria’s “Stars on Stage” concert series go to GloriaTheatre.org or call the box office at (937) 653-4853.

Submitted by Gloria Theatre