West Liberty-Salem defeated Bellefontaine, 4-0, in non-league girls soccer on Tuesday.

Scoring goals for the Tigers (1-0) were Megan Hollar (2), Rosey Dunham and Lilly Weaver.

Earning assists were Delaney Jones (2) and Lilly Weaver and Audrey Collins had 3 saves in goal.

Graham wins

Lilah Turner and Bekah Wagner each scored a goal as visiting Graham downed Greenville, 2-0, on Tuesday in non-league girls soccer.

The Falcons (1-1) lost to Greenevew, 4-0, in non-league action.

UHS falls

In non-league boys soccer, visiting Belmont beat Urbana, 8-0.