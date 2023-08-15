Render the Hearts Submitted illustration Jeremy Liles Submitted photo

ST. PARIS – A free Community Festival and Concert will be held at the St. Paris First Church of God just east of St. Paris on U.S. Route 36 from 11 a.m. until dusk on Saturday, August 19. Entertainment throughout the day will feature performances by Render the Hearts and Jeremy Liles as well as music by area churches including Fellowship Church, Grafton United Methodist Church and the First Church of God.

Ventriloquist/Comedian John Muehleisen will perform and OSU National Champ Jamal Luke will speak. Seating will be provided, but attendees should feel free to bring lawn chairs and blankets for the concerts. Additional activities throughout the day include a school supply giveaway, games and activities for kids, free haircuts, cornhole tournament and a dunk tank. Attendees can visit the job fair, find out about local services and shop various vendor booths.

The Hooked on Jesus food truck will be selling food during the event. Look for the parking signs. A shuttle will be available from the parking area. Everyone is invited to attend. This free festival is made possible through the generous support of numerous churches, businesses, organizations and individuals.

