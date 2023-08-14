The 3rd Annual Picnic on the Lawn will be held Aug. 27 at 1 p.m. at the Champaign County Historical Museum. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Celebrate the summer and spend a lazy Sunday afternoon enjoying a delicious lunch on the lawn of the Champaign County Historical Museum.

With the support of The Peoples Savings Bank, the 3rd Annual Picnic on the Lawn will be held Aug. 27 at 1 p.m. Bring your friends and savor the delicious chicken salad, yummy croissant, baked beans, and pasta salad served by In Good Taste Catering. Top it off with home-baked berry cobbler, iced tea or lemonade … what could be better?

Tickets are $12 per person and are available at the museum, The Peoples Savings Bank or on the website, champaigncountyhistoricalmuseum.org.

The event is by reservation only and ticket sales end Aug. 23.

No tickets will be available at the event and pets are not allowed.

Support your local museum and enjoy a Picnic on the Lawn.

Info from historical society