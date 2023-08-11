Urbana man one of 2 killed in Miami Co. crash

PIQUA – Troopers with the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at approximately 1:50 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11.

The crash took place on County Road 25A near the intersection of East Miami Shelby Road.

David Lynch, age 19 of Urbana, was operating a 2015 Nissan Rogue westbound on E. Miami Shelby Road. Hannah Combs, age 27 of Piqua, Ohio was operating a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox eastbound on County Road 25A.

Both vehicles collided head-on when the vehicle operated by Lynch pulled onto County Road 25A. Lynch and Combs were both pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Nissan and a passenger in the Chevy were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Troopers from the Patrol’s Crash Reconstruction Unit are assisting with the investigation. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the Sidney Fire Department, the Piqua Fire Department and the Lockington Fire Department assisted at the scene.