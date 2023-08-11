Isabelle Wilson and her sister Lila Wilson won pigs in the scramble contest in 2022 and won top honors in the Scramble Pig Show this year. They are pictured with their pigs, Four and Gilbert. Photo submitted by Erin Saylor

Sisters who each claimed piglets in the same heat of the the 2022 Champaign County Fair Pig Scramble won the top two awards at the 2023 Scramble Pig Show this week.

Isabelle Wilson won grand champion in the show. She is 18 and attending Ohio State University this fall. Her sister Lila Wilson won reserve grand champion, is 16 and enrolled at Clark State this fall.

They named their pigs Four and Gilbert, a gilt and a barrow from the same litter.

“It was so cool for them to win together as sisters, then raise their pigs together,” said their mother, Erin Saylor. “It was our first time having pigs. A couple other people helped give us tips, but our daughters really put in the work every day.”

Saylor said fair board members at the show commented that have been there for decades and they’ve “never seen that happen before.”