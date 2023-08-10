Noah Back is a young entertainer whose roots commenced in rural southwestern Ohio. Submitted photo

Submitted story

ST. PARIS – Noah Back is returning to Harmon Park in St. Paris on Sunday, Aug. 13 from 6-8 p.m.

Back is a young entertainer whose roots commenced in rural southwestern Ohio. His time as a performer began at the age of 12, so he has been delighting audiences for over half his life. His major musical influences are John Denver, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash and the Bee Gees.

When asked what kind of music he likes to play, he always says: “My favorite music to play is whatever you want to hear.”

His repertoire is made up of songs from the 1920s to the present and includes ballads, folk music, country, pop, rock, rock ’n roll, gospel and more.

Back began his career in Yellow Springs, Ohio, which remains one of his favorite towns to perform in. Besides entertaining at restaurants, festivals, fairs, bars, wineries, coffee houses, concert halls and breweries, he does many private/corporate events. He delights in spreading his music and his love for all of life as far and as wide as possible which to date has included many tours to Midwestern states as well as states in the south and on the east coast.

Back is small in stature, but there is nothing small about his voice. People who hear him for the first time are amazed by its richness, depth and range. It runs the gamut from the high, sweet notes of 1980s power ballads to the deep, gravelly sounds of Johnny Cash and Stevie Ray Vaughan.

One of Back’s strengths is his connection with his audience. He asks for requests, and most of the time can fulfill them. Back is living his dream, spreading love and bringing joy to others through his musical performances.

Wilson’s Rollin Shmoke will be offering its famous barbecue during the event.

Food will begin at 5 p.m. and music will start at 6 p.m. If there is inclement weather, the concert will be moved into the Harmon Park building. This concert is handicap accessible.

This concert is made possible by Vernon Funeral Home and The Ohio Arts Council.

Bring your lawn chair or blanket and enjoy great food and music.

Info from event organizers