Daniel Dye & the Miller Road Band are shown on stage during a previous Madden Road Music Festival. Photo by Andrew Beitzel

Submitted story

MUTUAL – The Madden Road Music Fest will be held on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 2 to 10 p.m. on the old Madden Farm in Mutual. Madden Farm has been in the same family for seven generations and serves as the venue for the family’s micro music festival.

Local singer-songwriter Daniel Dye hosts the festival along with his extended family, including members of Dye’s band, the Miller Road Band, playing his original tunes with a mix of classical and folk instruments.

Musicians based in central Ohio and beyond will take the stage with a mix of indie, folk, gospel, rock, and Americana roots music.

“The music fest is a great way to bring the community together,” said Dye. “Our entire family is involved in everything from setting up the grounds to performing music.”

The 2023 festival features a roster packed with established and emerging talent, as well as a lineup of family bands. Jill & Micah, a husband-wife band, are based in Springfield and bring a blend of soulful singing and sensitive songwriting to the stage. Lancaster talent Jon Morgan will also be featured on the Oak Stage, along with the band Yuppie, based in Dayton, new to the festival this year.

The Sweet Gum Acoustic Stage is back after a successful debut at last year’s event. The Sweet Gum Stage will again showcase live music in the unusual and inspiring setting of the woods. Musicians will perform surrounded by trees in a location which also features an original sculpture created by Springfield artists Nate and Mandie Fleming. Local songwriters and performers Dennis Fry and Jesse Level will each play a set under the trees. Look for a Jam Session, led by Bill Purk and Reed Jones, to take place at the Sweet Gum Stage in the afternoon.

In addition to leading the Jam Session, Purk and Jones will be performing a bluegrass set on the Oak Stage. Their deep appreciation for and understanding of music history will be echoed by a set performed by local legeds Bob Lucas & Chris Westhoff on the Pine Stage.

The Zach Whitney Show is also returning, showcasing Whitney’s energetic style as he opens the festival on the Pine Stage. 2023 will also highlight the performance of Amanda Roberts, dulcimer virtuoso, who will be playing at the Center Tent, followed by local stringed-instrument duo The Fiddle & the Ox Cart. Singer-songwriter Joelle Hochstedler will be bringing her smooth sound back to the event in what has become a regular feature. Another festival favorite is the rock band The American Landscape, with their terrific instrumentation and powerful vocals highlighted on the Pine Stage.

Dye will perform with Sister Sarah, as well as The Miller Road Band. Dye and his band will close out the festival with a rousing set that will culminate in the annual tradition of leading the audience in a singalong.

A few pop-up acoustic performances from the extended Dye family will take place, as well as a lineup of hymn-singing folk dancing, native tree-planting, and the jam session. Walking trails on the farm, singing around the campfire, and painting a communal are all part of the Madden Road Music Fest.

Festival sponsors Hemisphere Coffee Roasters will be on hand with their menu of blended drinks and coffees. The lineup of food vendors includes The Painted Pepper and the Madden Farm Market, all providing fresh, locally-sourced food ranging from fresh tacos to grilled pizza, and more.

Family or individual admission can be purchased at the festival. Cash, checks and venmo accepted. Bring a chair or hammock. Free on-site parking is available. For more information call 978-290-1948 or go to www.maddenroadmusicfest.com.

