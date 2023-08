West Liberty-Salem opened the boys golf season on Tuesday with a 198-210 victory over Triad in OHC action.

The Tigers were led by a 45 from Greyson Horsley and a 47 from Collin Thompson, his all-time low score.

Triad did not report scores.

The Tigers travel to Northeastern on Monday to continue OHC play.

Merritt shoots 69

Graham’s Zoey Merritt shot a 69 for 18 holes at the Riverside girls golf tournament on Tuesday.

The Falcons tied for third as a team.