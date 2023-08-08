Upcoming local events and gatherings

Champaign County Farmers Market: open every Saturday May through October. Located on Market Street behind the Firehouse 9 a.m. to noon
Friday, August 11
Gloria Theatre: Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 12
Cedar Bog/Butterfly defenses: 10 a.m., $5 unless member
Urbana High School Class of 1963 60th class reunion: at Freshwater Farm Urbana from 5-9 p.m. Contact Dan Freyhof 937-845-1470 to make reservations.
Gloria Theatre: Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning, 4 and 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, August 13
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
Gloria Theatre: Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning, 2 and 5:30 p.m.
History presentation: at 2 p.m. Rocky Saxbe will be presenting his program titled “The Fortunate Son.” He will be speaking about his life and his father’s influence on his life.
Monday, August 14
Red Cross Blood Drive: 12:30-7:30 p.m. at the Evans-Purk Building in St. Paris. Sponsored by the St. Paris United Methodist Church
Tuesday, August 15
Champaign County Retired Teachers Association: will meet at the Urbana Church of the Nazarene, 1999 E. St. Rt. 29. A program titled “Hawks, Owls and Falcons” delivered by the Glen Helen Raptor Center will prove to be fun and informative. A $15 lunch will be served at 11 a.m. Please make your reservation by Aug. 9 to Colvin at 937-508-9976.
Wednesday, August 16
Champaign County community blood drive: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 South US Highway 68, Urbana. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.
Friday, August 18
WIC Breastfeeding Awareness Month Picnic in the Park: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Melvin Miller Park. Food, fun, and giveaways.
Saturday, August 19
Cedar Bog Moth Night: 8 p.m., donations accepted
Monday, August 21
DAR meeting: 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church to plan for the coming year.
Sunday, August 27
3rd Annual Picnic on the Lawn: 1-3 p.m., Champaign County Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
Friday, September 1
55th WL-S Class of 1968 Reunion weekend begins: 7 p.m. at Mad River Farm Market, West Liberty; and on Saturday noon Ladies Luncheon at the Market and 5 p.m. at Williams Event Barn, 6588 Pisgah Road, Mechanicsburg. For details, contact Gary (419) 681-0950 or Chris (937) 594-5433.
Thursday, September 7
Pony Wagon Days: Begins today in St. Paris. Ends Sept. 9
Friday, September 8
4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana
Saturday, September 9
Champaign Health District Scrap Tire Disposal Day: 9 a.m. to noon at the Champaign County Fairgrounds. All participants are requested to enter at the Park Avenue entrance and exit through the Henry Street entrance of the Champaign County Fairgrounds.
4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana
Cedar Bog/Ice Age in Ohio: 10 a.m., $5 unless member
Sunday, September 10
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
Sunday, September 17
Cedar Bog/Mellow Yellow Walk: noon to 2 p.m., donations accepted
Wednesday, September 20
Mechanicsburg Public Library Board: did not have a monthly meeting in August, 2023. The next regular monthly Library Board meeting is Sept. 20
Saturday, September 23
16th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off/Hoopla Parade/Hoopla Parade: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monument Square District in downtown Urbana
Sunday, September 24
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
Sunday, October 1
51st Annual Oktoberfest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana
Sunday, October 8
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
Friday, October 13
Cedar Bog/Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m., $6 per person, reservations recommended
Saturday, October 14
Cedar Bog/Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m., $6 per person, reservations recommended
Sunday, October 22
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
Saturday, November 4
Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Urbana
Saturday, November 11
Cedar Bog/”Fen”testic Fundraiser: details TBA
Monday, December 18
City of Urbana Planning Commission meeting: 6 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)
City of Urbana Design Review Board meeting: 7 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)
Friday, December 29
Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office