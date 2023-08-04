Amazing Cloverbud artists Maren and Bella Nelson show off the mural they painted on a trash can at the fairgrounds. The mural represents a photograph that was taken at last year’s fair that showed a rainbow directly over the horse barn at the fairgrounds. Maren and Bella are members of the 4-H club “For The Love of Everything.” Their club is extremely proud of their talent!

Submitted photo by Melissa Nunamaker