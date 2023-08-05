Preston the Maine Coon mixed-breed male is a great big cuddle bug who was left behind when his family moved. He loves to be held. Submitted photo

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Preston and I am a long-haired boy. They say I am a Maine Coon mix. I was abandoned in a house when the people who had me moved out. I was found by the new tenants. They were allergic to cats so they went to the neighbor, who had kitties. But she already had too many. So they brought me here to Barely Used Pets so I will be safe and can find a new forever home. I really just can’t understand how I could be left behind like an extra piece of furniture because I am a precious little one. Some people just don’t see it that way. Won’t you please come and see me? I am a great big cuddle bug and I was cuddling the people at Barely Used Pets because I was so happy to be held again. Please promise me that you will love me and never throw me away. I can purr better than any cat boy you’ve ever met! Please come and meet me.

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Information provided by Barely Used Pets