Residents braid t-shirts into dog toys. Submitted photo Residents deliver the toys to Barely Used Pets. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Trustwell Living at Urbana Place Activities Director Terra Fraley asked the residents of Urbana to donate old t-shirts to be refurbished into dog toys for our local shelter “Barely Used Pets.”

The seniors and staff cut the shirts, braided them, tied them in knots and then delivered them to Barely Used Pets on July 26.

There were enough toys for each canine to receive one. This would not have been possible without the generous donations from the residents of Urbana or without Barely Used Pets allowing us to make the donation.

Info from Trustwell