Ginger Huhn is the 2023 Four Seasons Garden Club Member of the Year. Submitted photo

Submitted story

If you were to take a tour of the 1832 farm house grounds at Ginger Huhn’s home in Cable, there would be no doubt as to why she is the 2023 Four Seasons Garden Club Member of the Year. But, her Champaign County Fair entries are a sight to behold. These displays are designed with flowers hand picked from her gardens and gleam her love of gardening and nature.

Ginger has been with Four Season over 40 years, her wins to include multiple Best of Show, People’s Choice & Ribbons by the dozens. Her most memorable title was Best of Show for her peach colored Mandavilla entry.

Ginger’s heart is as bright as her gardens; sharing her knowledge she gained from her grandfather Jack as a little girl in Western Port, Maryland. She watched him take a cut from a rose, apply root tone and place it under a mason jar, tending and nurturing it into a full plant. This inspired Ginger and while her family moved frequently, they stayed rooted in Waynesville, Michigan long enough for her to grow her own peach tree. She dried and planted a peach pit. Devoted to its growth; she watched as it sprouted, grew, bloomed and then “produced the sweetest peaches. That was where it all began, I saw it all happen and believed I can do this!”

If you want to try your hand at floral designs or need some gardening tips, Ginger hosts “how to” YouTube videos at Anna Marie Island Garden Club. This site is her second garden club based in Florida.

“There’s just such contentment in gardening, it gives me peace of mind and pulling weeds removes stresses of a bad day. Friendships made, love of nature, being part of the fair and the common bonds of the love of nature and what God has provided are why I am a club member.”

Folks are always welcome at the two Champaign County Garden Clubs. For more information on how to visit or join Four Seasons or Goshen Garden Clubs go to dgraham@centurylink.net.

Submitted by Kathy Durham