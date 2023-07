North Lewisburg United Methodist Church to host school supply giveaway event

NORTH LEWISBURG – The North Lewisburg United Methodist Church will host a school supply giveaway Wednesday, August 2 from 6-8 p.m. The church is located at 124 East Maple Street.

The church will give away school supplies, new tennis shoes, do haircuts, have a cookout, and various organizations from the county will be in attendance.