City of Urbana to begin asphalt projects

Submitted story

As early as Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, A&B Asphalt Corporation and its subcontractors are scheduled to start work on the City of Urbana’s 2023 Asphalt Program which is under contract for $551,479.37. All work is weather permitting and is anticipated to last about one month. Parking restrictions will be posted within work areas, and vehicles parked in violation will be towed. In addition, flaggers will be used to maintain traffic.

Under this program, the following streets are scheduled to be resurfaced: Storms Avenue between Miami Street and College Way; East Twain Avenue between North Main Street and Logan Street; Evans Avenue between North Main Street and Logan Street; Downs Avenue between North Main Street and Logan Street; Rolling Stock Avenue between North Main Street and Logan Street; Talbot Avenue between Downs Avenue and Bloomfield Avenue; Logan Street between East Twain Avenue and Rolling Stock Avenue; East Light Street between Julia Street and Terry Lane; and Bloomfield Avenue between North Main Street and the railroad crossing.

Project work is scheduled to start with milling of the existing pavement on streets that are slated for typical resurfacing work. After milling, pavement repairs will be made to the existing pavement. Once the milling process and pavement repair work is complete, a subcontractor is scheduled to chip seal all of the streets that are planned for resurfacing. Chip sealing is installed as an interlayer to reduce future cracking and moisture penetration between the existing asphalt and the new pavement surface and is intended only as a temporary driving surface.

Once the chip sealing is completed, the final surface course will be installed with the adjustment of manholes and water valves and pavement striping where required to follow. Beyond the milling and paving of city streets, East Twain Avenue and portions of Logan Street will be reconstructed prior to resurfacing through a process known as full-depth reclamation. This process recycles and stabilizes the existing road base prior to new asphalt being placed on the newly reconstructed roadway base.

Earlier this summer, Scodeller Construction, Inc. completed the crack sealing of multiple city streets at a cost of $31,296.00.

Lastly, starting later this summer, an ODOT Urban Resurfacing Project will be undertaken on Miami Street (US Route 36) between Walnut Street and Edgewood Avenue. For that project, the city is required to provide 20% of the project cost with the low bid for that project being $550,127.56. Completion of the resurfacing project on Miami Street is anticipated on or before Sept. 30, 2023.

Info from City of Urbana