ROAD WORK

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Weekly Construction Update

WEEK OF July 31, 2023

SIDNEY, Ohio (Friday, July 28, 2023) – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect state highways in Champaign County. All outlined work is weather permitting. Visit the ODOT website and OHGO.com for travel updates.

CONTINUING IMPACT:

State Route 560 Chip and Seal – Expect lane closures on SR 560 in both directions between U.S. 36 and SR 29 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. starting Monday, April 24 to Saturday, September 30. Traffic will be maintained with cones and flaggers. Crews will be completing pavement repairs.

UPCOMING IMPACT:

State Route 814 Culvert Replacement – SR 814 will be closed between SR 296 and Stone Quarry Road from Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 25. Crews will be replacing two culverts.

Detour: North- SR-814 to U.S. 36 to U.S. 68 to SR 296 to SR 814 South-SR 814 to SR 296 to U.S. 68 to U.S. 36 to SR 814