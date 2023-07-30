The annual Pony Wagon Days Golf Scramble took place on Saturday, July 22 at Lakeland Golf Club in St. Paris. There were 14 teams of four participating in this year’s tournament. A lunch was enjoyed following the scramble at the golf club for all of the teams.

This year’s hole sponsors were Dave Current Excavating, First Central National Bank, Dave Snyder, TC Warriors, Vernon Funeral Home, CAM Machines, Mark Lensman AGRI, Sign of the Times, Jeff Burroughs and Joyce Bowlin. Local St. Paris merchants also donated items for the 22 door prizes that were given away by drawing. Thank you to everyone who helped make this golf event successful.

All proceeds from the event go towards the Pony Wagon Days Festival being held on Sept. 7-9. Please go to Ponywagondays.com for more information on this event.

Thank you

Golf Scramble Committee

(via Joyce Bowlin)