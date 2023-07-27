Perry joins The Peoples Savings Bank board

Submitted story

Dr. Charles Wingfield, Chairman of the Board of The Peoples Savings Bank, has announced the recent addition of Max L. Perry as a member to the bank’s board of directors.

Perry is a Mingo resident and a graduate of Triad High School.

Along with his duties as Safety Leader at Reliant Mechanical, he is involved with the Perry Family Farm where they raise corn, soybeans, and wheat. The farming operation also includes a herd of beef cattle, and the custom feeding of cattle and hogs.

Perry is also active in the community by serving as vice president of the Champaign County Fair Board and a Trustee of Wayne Township.

Wingfield added that “Mr. Perry is a lifelong member of our community and is a great addition to our board of directors and will bring much knowledge especially to our agricultural customer base. We are extremely excited to add another local community leader to our Executive Management Team.”

Perry is a proud father of two daughters and five grandchildren.

Info from The Peoples Savings Bank