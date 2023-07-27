Submitted story

SPRINGFIELD – The Clark State Performing Arts Center (PAC), 300 South Fountain Avenue in Springfield, will raise the curtain on live performances for its 30th Anniversary season which begins in October.

The season will feature a mix of theatre, live music, comedy experiences, dance, and more. Tickets for the 30th anniversary season went on sale to the public at 9 a.m., Thursday, July 27, on eTix.com, in-person or by calling 937-328-3874.

“We are so excited to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the Clark State Performing Arts Center with a season of extraordinary entertainment,” said Dan Hunt, general manager of the Clark State Performing Arts Center. “From a dread pirate, to Mariachi performers, an urban circus to exquisite dancing, and even a big green ogre, we have something for everyone’s taste.”

PAC 2023-2024 Season

Sawyer Brown

October 12, 2023

From the first day they stepped foot onstage in the early 1980s and more than 4,500 shows later—and still counting — Sawyer Brown’s live country music shows are legendary! The band has produced 23 albums, celebrated more than 50 chart singles including Some Girls Do, Thank God For You, The Race is On, Six Days On The Road, and have won multiple CMA, ACM, and CMT awards. The “Rolling Stones of Country Music” return to Springfield for one night only!

The Crucible

Presented by the Clark State Theatre Arts Program

October 27 – November 5, 2023

The classic Tony-Award-winning play written by American playwright Arthur Miller celebrates its 70th anniversary. The play focuses upon a young farmer, his wife, and a young servant-girl who maliciously causes the wife’s arrest for witchcraft. The farmer brings the girl to court to admit the lie-and it is here that the monstrous course of bigotry and deceit is terrifyingly depicted. The farmer, instead of saving his wife, finds himself also accused of witchcraft and ultimately condemned with a host of others.

Comedian Rhapsody – The Best of The Second City

November 16, 2023

Come see why The Second City has been the first name in laughter for over sixty years! From the place that launched the careers of Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert, Steve Carell and more comes the next generation of comedy superstars!The Second City’s Comedian Rhapsody is a brand new revue featuring the best sketch comedy and songs from our history, our newest classics and, of course, our trademark improvisation performed by The Second City Touring Company’s best and brightest…and funniest!

*May contain Adult or Mature Content.

The Mariachi Christmas Show

November 28, 2023

The historic tradition of mariachi music has its roots of origin in cities such as Guadalajara and Mexico City. As the ever-evolving genre’s influence spread, it reached Chicago and birthed the Mariachi Herencia de México. The energetic, virtuosic Latin GRAMMY-nominated group has issued chart-topping albums and performed across the North American continent. Nuestra Herencia, their 2017 debut album, topped the Latin streaming charts and Herencia de la Tierra Mía, produced by industry veteran Javier Limón, charted all major streaming services. Their most recent albums Esencia and Herederos have appeared as the group successfully performs their North American Tour.

The 360 All Stars

February 4, 2024

BMX, basketball, breakdancing, acrobatics, drumming and more, the international smash hit returns! A phenomenal physical performance exploring all forms of rotation, 360 ALLSTARS connects the street with the elite to deliver a supercharged urban circus. Boasting a stellar cast of World Champion and World Record holding artists and athletes, 360 ALLSTARS is a revolutionary production that will leave you dizzy with excitement!

The Princess Bride, An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes

March 24, 2024

Join Cary Elwes (Westley) for a behind-the-scenes look at life on and off the set of the classic film, The Princess Bride. After a screening of the iconic movie, Elwes will engage in a moderated discussion revealing never before shared secrets and tales of inconceivable antics! Don’t be a “Humperdinck”, make haste to see The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes for a night you will always “tweasure”.A limited number of VIP packages are available and include the best seats in the house, a Meet and Greet with Cary Elwes, and a signed copy of Cary Elwes best-selling book, As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales from the Making of The Princess Bride.

Richard L. And Barbara D. Kuss Memorial Concert with The Gary Geis Dance Company

May 4, 2024

This concert is made possible by the generous support of the Carleton F. and Ruth Davidson Trust.

Enjoy an evening of contemporary and classical ballet, jazz, modern, tap, emerging choreography and more with Springfield’s own Gary Geis Dance Company! Founded in 1999 by the late Gary Geis, GGDC provides incredible performance and training experiences for young dancers in the community. GGDC partners and collaborates with the Springfield Arts Council and Summer Arts Festival productions, and with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra with Rodeo (2015) and Nutcracker Variations (2018). Previous collaborations with professional dance companies include Alvin Ailey II, Dance Kaleidoscope, Doug Varone, Russian National Ballet and Thodos Dance Chicago.

Shrek

May 22, 2024

Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek….” And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Yes, your favorite ogre is back in the hilarious stage spectacle, SHREK – THE MUSICAL. This Tony Award®-winning musical brings all the beloved characters from the Oscar®-winning DreamWorks animated film to life.

The Spongebob Musical

Presented by the Clark State Theatre Arts Program | April 5-7, 2024

Plunge into this stunning all-singing, all-dancing, dynamic stage show1 When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and friends must come together to save their undersea world. With lives hanging in the balance and all hope lost, a most unexpected hero rises up. The power of optimism really can save the world’ An exciting new musical featuring irresistible characters and magical music,

this show is set to make a splash with audiences young and old. The future is bright, the future is bold, the future is The SpongeBob Musical.

About the Clark State Performing Arts Center

Built in 1993 and celebrating its 30th Anniversary season, the award-winning PAC is situated on 5.5 acres in downtown Springfield, Ohio. The 86,000 square foot facility houses administrative offices, classrooms, the ticket office and volunteer suite, two theatres (Kuss Auditorium and Turner Studio Theatre) and provides rental space that is designed and equipped to accommodate musical performances, theatre presentations, lectures, business meetings and other activities

Info from Clark State