WEST LIBERTY – A rural West Liberty woman pleaded guilty to grand theft from a youth sports and cheer association.

She filed the plea to a fourth-degree felony through a bill of information in Champaign County Common Pleas Court and was sentenced earlier this month.

Katie Krabill, age 36, admitted to embezzling more than $11,000 from the West Liberty-Salem Little Tiger Football and Cheer Association between January 2021 and November 2022. She has repaid more than $10,000 of the stolen funds, according to court records, and is expected to repay the remainder of the stolen funds. She was serving as the association’s treasurer at the time of the theft.

She was sentenced to three years community control, community service during probation, mental health counseling and ordered to refrain from serving in a leadership capacity for any booster organizations.