On July 8 the 4th Annual Marshall’s Mile was held at Goshen Park to kick of Mechanicsburg Village’s Summer Celebration. Those in attendance remembered the gentleman for whom the gathering was first created, Marshall Porter, who passed away on May 22. This was the largest gathering since its inception grossing $2,835 for local veterans in the community. The winner of the Americana afghan drawing was pulled by U.S. National Guard member Gavin Haffner of Mechanicsburg. The blanket made and donated by Barbara Erwin was won by her great niece Audrey Brooks. The blanket brought in over $400 in ticket sales!

Photo submitted by Kathy Durham