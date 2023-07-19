The B2wins (pictured) will perform at the Gloria Theatre in Urbana on Saturday. Submitted photo

Heralded as “Fantastic for all ages, explosive, captivating, and truly a must see,” the B2wins will be in concert at the Gloria Theatre in Urbana on Saturday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m.

From the b2wins website: Charismatic, fun loving Twin brothers present “Top 40 From the Last 40.” Four decades of the music you know and love with a unique twist. This unforgettable, engaging show features lots of audience interaction, humor, story-telling and one of a kind musical renditions. With a bit of everything from Elvis to Ed Sheeran, Louis Armstrong to Dua Lipa, Michael Jackson to Daft Punk, get ready to sing, dance, laugh and take your soul on a feel-good ride through the chart-topping hits of American Music.

Pronounced B-Twins, this high energy entertainment group continues to captivate audiences worldwide with its unique renditions of crowd favorites and an engaging, uplifting live show that targets the masses. Led by charismatic Twin brothers from Brazil, they combine a plethora of genres into a feel-good performance that is equal parts rock concert, dance party, jam session and vacation for the soul.

Growing up in the violent, impoverished slums of Rio De Janeiro, the Twins began playing classical music on violins their father handmade. They used music as an escape from their reality and began teaching others in their neighborhood to do the same. After being featured on National Public Radio, the Twins were invited to the U.S. on full ride music scholarships in 2008.

After performing over 1,000 shows around the world, B2wins continue to cultivate a loyal fan base wherever they perform. From hip-hop heads to jazz aficionados, pop enthusiasts, and rockers to reggae fans, all find common ground together. Using music and humor as tools, B2wins are on a mission to spread kindness and make the world smile.

For tickets or more information, go to GloriaTheatre.org or call the box office at 937-653-4853.

