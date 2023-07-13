Submitted story

The Champaign County Child Support Enforcement Agency will hold a public training on child support on Aug. 31 at 1 p.m. at the Champaign County Community Center Auditorium at 1512 S. U.S. Highway 68 in Urbana.

As a part of the recognition of Child Support Awareness Month, the agency is offering an opportunity for members of the public to learn about the agency and the services that it provides.

The training will cover how child support and paternity can be established, what steps can be taken to enforce an order of support and when an order ends.

For information, contact Attorney Kim Akins – Attorney Administrator, Champaign County Child Support Enforcement Agency, 1512 S. U.S. Highway 68, Suite N100, Urbana, Ohio 43078 or call (937) 484-1500 (ext. 3693).

Submitted by JFS