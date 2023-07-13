Submitted graphic

Submitted story

Here’s the scoop – the Champaign County Historical Society Museum, 809 E. Lawn Avenue, Urbana, is holding an old- fashioned ice cream social on Sunday, July 16 from 2-5 p.m. It will be a great opportunity to relax under the trees and enjoy your favorite ice cream concoction.

Thanks to the generous support of Woodruff Farms, we are offering Woodruff’s vanilla and chocolate ice cream and a “surprise” flavor. Buy one scoop, two scoops or whatever suits your fancy – garnish it with your favorite syrup and toppings and create your own sundae. If you prefer, enjoy your ice cream with a slice of home-baked cake or a slice of Stevens Orchard pie (apple, cherry, peach). It doesn’t get any better than that.

There is no entry fee or ticket required – only pay for what you order.

The shaded lawn and music provided by Rob Pollock and his magical music box is the perfect setting to celebrate National Ice Cream Day. Bring your family and friends and enjoy a yummy treat on a lazy summer day.

This is a fundraiser for the CCHS, a 501c3 non-profit organization, and all proceeds benefit the operations of the museum. In case of rain, the event will move inside the museum.

Submitted by the Champaign County Historical Society