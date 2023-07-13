Andrew Grimm Photography
Chris Powell of Urbana cools off during the 80-degree heat by jumping off the diving board at the Urbana City Pool on Wednesday. Summer temperatures are expected to remain in the normal range for the county even as other areas of the nation suffer a severe heat wave.
Andrew Grimm Photography
Andrew Grimm Photography
Chris Powell of Urbana cools off during the 80-degree heat by jumping off the diving board at the Urbana City Pool on Wednesday. Summer temperatures are expected to remain in the normal range for the county even as other areas of the nation suffer a severe heat wave.