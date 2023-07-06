PET CAT OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Pooh Bear!

Pooh Bear is a sweet 10-month-old black and white neutered male “teenager.” He’s a good boy and it might take him a minute to trust you but once he does, he’s very grateful and likes to be petted.

He is hoping for a fur-ever home where he can relax, maybe have a window of his own and be yours! Come meet Pooh Bear in the Cattitude Room at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by PAWS