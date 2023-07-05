An American flag afghan throw made and donated by Barbara Erwin of Urbana is being raffled off in conjunction with Marshall’s Mile. Submitted photo

By Kathy Durham

MECHANICSBURG – The 4th Annual Marshall’s Mile run/walk will be held at Goshen Park on Saturday, July 8 at 9 a.m.

This event raises funds for local veterans and their families in our area.

This year will honor the life of U.S. Navy veteran Marshall Porter, for whom this event was founded. In 2020 Porter was one of the first to contract COVID-19. He fought valiantly and made a near full recovery. However, in the spring of this year he was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and lost that battle on May 22. His presence in the community, Mechanicsburg School, cross country, track and band programs and amongst his family and friends will be greatly missed.

Monies raised will go toward Porter’s family; Elizabeth his wife, daughters Emelee and Brittany and son Joshua. Additional veterans will receive funds throughout this year as a result of this community event. Registration is at 8 a.m. day of, $10 cash or Venmo at @porter831.

T-shirt and participation medals will be provided to participants.

An American flag afghan throw made and donated by Barbara Erwin of Urbana, is also being raffled off. Tickets can be purchased through the same Venmo, just indicate the raffle on your purchase or at the event. Tickets = 1 for $1, 6 for $5 or 20 for $10. Drawing will be held at 8 p.m., July 8 at Goshen Park summer celebration. Need not be present to win. Questions can be submitted to Kathy Durham at running4lifeoh@gmail.com.

