My name is Daytona and I am a mixed breed girl and I am 1 year and 4 months old. Submitted photo

Hi! My name is Daytona and I am a mixed breed girl and I am 1 year and 4 months old. I am friendly, affectionate, loyal, gentle and playful. They say I am smart, but I know I am also a couch potato! I was scared and all alone and a kind person found me at the intersection of 2 interstate highways! I was very lucky that I didn’t get run over by a car! None of the shelters that my rescuer called were able to take me in. The one told her to call Barely Used Pets. So here I am looking for my forever home. I am so grateful to be here. Because now I have good food and no more babies and I am safe and warm! I am great with other dogs and children, and I am house trained. Won’t you please come and see me and maybe we can go home and watch a little TV and snuggle on the sofa?

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Information provided by Barely Used Pets