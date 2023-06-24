Sabrina is a sweet young cat who we are told doesn’t like dogs. Submitted photo

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Sabrina! Sabrina is a sweet young cat who we are told doesn’t like dogs! You know, cats rule, dogs drool. Maybe she’d get along with a smaller one, we just don’t know. Sabrina will likely do best in a home without one. She does get along with the other cats. Come meet her in the Scratching Post Room at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by PAWS