Submitted story

Local real estate team, The V. Patrick Hamilton Group was recently recognized in the 2023 “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” rankings by RealTrends + Tom Ferry. The prestigious survey is made up of five categories for participating agents and teams in the U.S. based on 2022 numbers. The five categories are: individual producers, Small teams (2-5 agents), Medium teams (6-10), Large teams (11-20) and Mega teams (21+). Each category has two subcategories – one for transaction sides and one for sales volume. The V. Patrick Hamilton Group ranked among the Nation’s Top Medium Teams based on 2022 home sales by transaction sides and sales volume.

Submitted by Steve M. Brandeberry