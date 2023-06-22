Blake

ST. PARIS – After 38 years of dedicated service to the First Central National Bank, Curtis R. Blake is setting his sights on a well-deserved retirement.

Blake began his career with FCNB in 1985 as a loan officer.

Through the years, he worked his way to up senior lending officer and senior vice president utilizing his valuable knowledge and expertise.

All of us at the First Central National Bank will miss Curtis and will never forget his many contributions and lifelong devotion to his customers.

Please join us for an open house on Friday, June 30 at 103 South Springfield Street in St. Paris during business hours to celebrate his retirement.

Submitted by First Central National Bank