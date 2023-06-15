The Pyrex collection in the Armstrong home. Submitted photos The mantel in the Carroll home. Submitted photos China displayed in the Webb home. Submitted photos

Whether you’re looking for design and décor inspiration or curious about Champaign County history, the Champaign County Preservation Alliance can assure you that you will learn a little bit of both when you come on this year’s tour.

Have you ever heard of a Sears house? Maybe you’d like to see some examples of Mid-Century modern homes? One home on this tour was owned by a Civil War veteran. This year’s tour truly offers something for everyone, and an exquisite garden, complete with a koi pond, is the proverbial “cherry on top.”

“The CCPA is excited that this year’s tour offers so many different glimpses at the old Urbana, meaning older architecture and history, all the while pulling in the younger Urbana, meaning younger families who are creating their histories here,” said Sandy Gonzalez, the chairman of the CCPA’s Home & Garden Committee.

The tour hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25.

Tickets are available online and the day of the tour for $20 each. Please note that the tour is not handicap accessible, not all tour locations are close together, and there are NO PETS ALLOWED.

The CCPA is fortunate to have support from many people and businesses in Champaign County and looks forward to showing visitors that it is possible to live, work and play in preserved historical spaces.

Funds raised throughout the tour are used for the Matching Façade Grant Program. The CCPA offers matching grants for the repair and/or restoration of pre-1940 homes and commercial grants anywhere in Champaign County. For more information about the program, or to apply for a Matching Façade Grant, please visit: https://www.ccpapreserveohio.org/facade-grants.html.

If you’d like to become a member of the CCPA, learn more about other CCPA events, or would like to donate in kind, please visit this website to learn more: https://www.ccpapreserveohio.org/.

