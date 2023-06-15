Bair

BELLEFONTAINE – In 2010, Tara Bair, President/CEO of CHWP, saw the need for health care in her rural hometown community and submitted an application for health center grant funding from the Human Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Today, Community Health & Wellness Partners (CHWP), a not-for-profit organization, has four Community Health Centers: Bellefontaine, Indian Lake, West Liberty and Urbana; four school-based health centers: West Liberty-Salem, Benjamin Logan, Indian Lake and Riverside Schools; and a mobile health unit.

Community Health & Wellness Partners is a member of the Ohio Association of Community Health Centers (OACHC), along with 58 other Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) – totaling nearly 500 locations in Ohio. After years of organizational growth, both in geographic areas served and over 100 employees hired, Bair now represents all FQHCs as the chairperson of the OACHC Board of Directors.

Bair was voted board chair on April 21, 2023 and will serve for two consecutive two-year terms for a total of four years. The 13-member board of directors meets monthly to advocate and support the 58 members from throughout Ohio.

“Although serving as different organizations, Ohio Health Centers work together – mission focused. We share best practices and growth experiences to better serve communities across Ohio. It is an honor and privilege to be elected by my peers to serve and represent all of Ohio’s community health centers,” said Bair.

OACHC is a not-for-profit membership association, representing Ohio’s FQHCs, with a mission to ensure access to high-quality affordable health care for all Ohioans through the growth and development of Ohio’s Community Health Centers. Ohio’s community health centers are required to provide primary and preventive care to all patients regardless of a person’s insurance status or ability to pay. In 2021, the Ohio team of over 7,800 care and support personnel had over 3.7 million patient visits.

An OACHC membership provides health center staff with educational and networking opportunities, including annual conferences, workforce development, web-based programs, and training. Savings on supplies, software, and other products and services are offered. Publications, including newsletters, weekly updates, upcoming event invitations, funding opportunities, relevant news and more are all provided. Collectively, it’s a strong support structure for all departments of Community Health & Wellness Partners and all FQHCs.

Community Health & Wellness Partners offers patients a team-based approach to their care. The patient can experience a more well-rounded approach to addressing their health care needs by receiving primary care, integrated ancillary services including behavioral health care, pharmacy services, nutrition services and more. High patient satisfaction performance rates are a direct reflection of our personalized care approach through in-person and virtual visits, social media connections, and patient/provider engagement software, including text messaging and website chat. Community Health & Wellness Partners delivers care to patients regardless of their age, gender, income level, insurance, or ability to pay. We are accepting new patients. For more information, visit CHWPcares.org.

