NWS confirms weak tornado in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG – The village of Christiansburg and outlying rural areas were in the path of an EF0-strength tornado during Sunday night’s severe storm, according to a report issued by the National Weather Service.

No injuries or fatalities were reported.

According to James Freeman of the Champaign County Emergency Management Agency, “there are about 70 separate structures (both residential and outbuildings) inside or touching the tornado track polygon (pictured in accompanying map). Had this been a more severe event, the number of casualties could have been significant, with a very difficult search and rescue component.”

According to the National Weather Service, an EF0 tornado is considered weak and produces wind between 65 and 85 miles per hour. The NWS estimated Sunday’s tornado at approximately 7:30 p.m. produced maximum wind speeds of 75 miles per hour.

The maximum path of the tornado was 125 yards and the tornado traveled eight-tenths of a mile. The tornado traveled the ground for one minute and produced extensive tree damage.