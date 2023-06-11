Second Harvest Food Bank to continue Children’s Summer Feeding Program

Submitted story

SPRINGFIELD – The Second Harvest Food Bank (SHFB) plans to provide approximately 5,000 breakfasts and 12,000 lunches per week to children, ages 1 to 18 years old, in Clark, Champaign and Logan counties this summer as part of the Summer Food Service Program.

In Clark County, children may receive lunch every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and are not required to give any registration information as staff will do a daily head count. Children are required to eat their lunch on site while fun activities are provided. On Thursdays, children may take home a Weekend Bag, produce, and protein, however, a guardian must fill out a simple form for these items. The form will be available at each site. Children may choose to visit the sites for lunch only, the Weekend Bags only, or both.

In Champaign and Logan counties, a child or guardian on behalf of their child(ren), may pick up five breakfast and five lunch meals, along with a Weekend Bag, produce, and protein for each child. Staff will conduct a head count without registration for breakfast and lunch, however, to receive the Weekend Bag, produce, and protein, a guardian must fill out a simple form. The form will be available at each site. Children may visit the sites for the grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals only, the Weekend Bags only, or both.

“We are excited to have so many options to not only offer weekday meals to children in our service area, but to also have the resources to provide food over the weekends,” says SHFB Program Manager Sarah Roberts. “In our community, one in three children is food insecure. That is why it’s necessary to have a robust program like the one we are conducting this summer.”

SHFB has partnered with community organizations such as libraries, youth centers, churches, and other groups to provide a variety of locations across each county to run the program.

“From visiting all the sites last year, families were incredibly appreciative to have a place to take their children to eat and were always amazed at how much food, especially fresh produce, they were given,” says Children and Senior Program Specialist Catie Stewart.

The summer food program is funded in part by the Ohio Department of Education (ODE) as well as The Community Health Foundation, 84Vikings4Good, and other corporate and individual donors. These funds are applied towards the cost of additional food items that will be sent home on designated days. The Ohio Association of Foodbanks is providing funds to help fill the weekend backpacks and purchase fresh produce and protein items. SHFB is also planning a community fundraising challenge in partnership with 84Vikings4Good.

“These additional funds are critical to the program as we, like many organizations, have seen an increase in uncovered expenses due to inflation. The cost to transport and purchase the meals has increased significantly over the past year, so we are grateful for the tremendous funding support we’ve received,” says SHFB Development Director, Jennifer Brunner.

For questions about the Summer Food Service Program, contact Catie Stewart at 937-325-8715 ext. 138. To find Summer Food Service Program locations near you, text FOOD to 304-304 or COMIDA to 304-304.

Summer Meal Sites/Champaign County:

St. Paris Library, 127 E. Main St., St. Paris

Mondays, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., June 5 – August 7

Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church, 50 N. Main St. Mechanicsburg, Ohio

Mondays, 1-2 p.m., June 5 – August 7

About Second Harvest Food Bank

Second Harvest Food Bank of Champaign, Clark, and Logan Counties is a member of Feeding America and the Ohio Association of Foodbanks. It serves the tri-county community by sourcing, collecting, storing, and distributing approximately 6 million pounds of food to 65 non-profit member agencies who feed the hungry directly. Second Harvest is focused on bringing healthy, nutritious food to those in our communities struggling with hunger through innovative programs such as senior food initiatives and mobile pantry distributions.

Second Harvest Food Bank is a registered 501-c-3 nonprofit organization with EIN: 83-2134113.

Info from Second Harvest Food Bank