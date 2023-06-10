Mercury, his three brothers and one sister were raised in a foster home until they were old enough to be weaned from their momma. They then came to PAWS to find fur-ever homes. Submitted photo

Meet Mercury! Mercury, his three brothers and one sister were raised in a foster home until they were old enough to be weaned from their momma. They then came to PAWS to find fur-ever homes. They are fun, sweet, playful little kittens who will do well in most any home. Come visit them today in the Kitty Cove Room at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by PAWS