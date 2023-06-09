Champaign County Farmers Market: open every Saturday May through October. Located on Market Street behind the Firehouse 9 a.m. to noon
Have a calendar item? Email it to UDCeditor@aimmediamidwest.com
Friday, June 9
CCAC Concerts in the Park: Eleyet McConnell, 7 p.m. at Harmon Park in St. Paris. Free admission
Gloria Theatre: The Little Mermaid, 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 10
Healthy Kids Day: at Melvin Miller Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — free event
Cedar Bog Orchids of Ohio: 10 a.m., $5 unless member
Gloria Theatre: The Little Mermaid, 3 p.m.
Gloria Theatre: Comedian Tommy Ryman, winner of “Best of the Midwest” at the prestigious Gilda’s Laugh Fest, performs at 7:30 p.m. It is clean comedy and family friendly! Tickets available at https://gloriatheatre.ticketspice.com/tommy-ryman
Sunday, June 11
History presentation: at 2 pm, Mikaela Prescott of the Johnny Appleseed Educational Center & Museum will be giving a program at the Champaign County Historical Society.
Gloria Theatre: The Little Mermaid, 2 and 5:30 p.m.
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
Monday, June 12
Red Cross Blood Drive: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Evans-Purk Building, 115 S. Church St., St. Paris
Tuesday, June 13
Champaign County Retired Teachers Association: will meet at 11 a.m. at the Urbana Church of the Nazarene, 1999 E. state Route 29. “Juneteenth” will be the subject of the program presented by Kalen Howell and Jeren Howell. Our scholarship winner will also be introduced. Catered lunch by Beyond Catering $15. Please make reservations by June 7 to Ruth at 937-605-3105.
Wednesday, June 14
Red Cross Blood Drive: Hosted by Champaign County Democrats. 1 p.m.-7 p.m., Champaign County Community Building, 1512 US-68, Urbana, celebrating Flag Day and will provide patriotic giveaways to all donors
DAR annual Flag Day meeting and potluck: 11:30 a.m. at the Champaign County Historical Society Museum.
Friday, June 23
Summer Theater Camp: presents the musical “Robin Hood” at the Gloria Theatre at 7 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the Gloria Theatre.
Saturday, June 24
Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urbana 29th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Summer Theater Camp: presents the musical “Robin Hood” at the Gloria Theatre at 1 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the Gloria Theatre and the doors open at 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 25
Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urbana 29th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
Saturday, July 8
Cedar Bog/Invasive Plant Species seminar: 10 a.m., $5 unless member
Sunday, July 9
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
Tuesday, July 11
Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office (moved due to July 4 from usual monthly date on first Tuesday of month)
Sunday, July 16
2nd Annual Ice Cream Social: 2-5 p.m., Champaign Co Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana
Saturday, July 22
Cedar Bog Moth Night: at sunset, donations accepted
Sunday, July 23
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
Saturday, August 12
Cedar Bog/Butterfly defenses: 10 a.m., $5 unless member
Sunday, August 13
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
Saturday, August 19
Cedar Bog Moth Night: 8 p.m., donations accepted
Sunday, August 27
3rd Annual Picnic on the Lawn: 1-3 p.m., Champaign County Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
Friday, September 8
4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana
Saturday, September 9
4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana
Cedar Bog/Ice Age in Ohio: 10 a.m., $5 unless member
Sunday, September 10
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
Sunday, September 17
Cedar Bog/Mellow Yellow Walk: noon to 2 p.m., donations accepted
Saturday, September 23
16th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off/Hoopla Parade/Hoopla Parade: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monument Square District in downtown Urbana
Sunday, September 24
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
Sunday, October 1
51st Annual Oktoberfest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana
Sunday, October 8
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
Friday, October 13
Cedar Bog/Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m., $6 per person, reservations recommended
Saturday, October 14
Cedar Bog/Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m., $6 per person, reservations recommended
Sunday, October 22
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
Saturday, November 4
Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Urbana
Saturday, November 11
Cedar Bog/”Fen”testic Fundraiser: details TBA
Monday, December 18
City of Urbana Planning Commission meeting: 6 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)
City of Urbana Design Review Board meeting: 7 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)
Friday, December 29
Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office