Friday, June 9 CCAC Concerts in the Park: Eleyet McConnell, 7 p.m. at Harmon Park in St. Paris. Free admission

Champaign County Farmers Market: open every Saturday May through October. Located on Market Street behind the Firehouse 9 a.m. to noon

Have a calendar item? Email it to UDCeditor@aimmediamidwest.com

____

Friday, June 9

CCAC Concerts in the Park: Eleyet McConnell, 7 p.m. at Harmon Park in St. Paris. Free admission

Gloria Theatre: The Little Mermaid, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

Healthy Kids Day: at Melvin Miller Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — free event

Cedar Bog Orchids of Ohio: 10 a.m., $5 unless member

Gloria Theatre: The Little Mermaid, 3 p.m.

Gloria Theatre: Comedian Tommy Ryman, winner of “Best of the Midwest” at the prestigious Gilda’s Laugh Fest, performs at 7:30 p.m. It is clean comedy and family friendly! Tickets available at https://gloriatheatre.ticketspice.com/tommy-ryman

Sunday, June 11

History presentation: at 2 pm, Mikaela Prescott of the Johnny Appleseed Educational Center & Museum will be giving a program at the Champaign County Historical Society.

Gloria Theatre: The Little Mermaid, 2 and 5:30 p.m.

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Monday, June 12

Red Cross Blood Drive: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Evans-Purk Building, 115 S. Church St., St. Paris

Tuesday, June 13

Champaign County Retired Teachers Association: will meet at 11 a.m. at the Urbana Church of the Nazarene, 1999 E. state Route 29. “Juneteenth” will be the subject of the program presented by Kalen Howell and Jeren Howell. Our scholarship winner will also be introduced. Catered lunch by Beyond Catering $15. Please make reservations by June 7 to Ruth at 937-605-3105.

Wednesday, June 14

Red Cross Blood Drive: Hosted by Champaign County Democrats. 1 p.m.-7 p.m., Champaign County Community Building, 1512 US-68, Urbana, celebrating Flag Day and will provide patriotic giveaways to all donors

DAR annual Flag Day meeting and potluck: 11:30 a.m. at the Champaign County Historical Society Museum.

Friday, June 23

Summer Theater Camp: presents the musical “Robin Hood” at the Gloria Theatre at 7 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the Gloria Theatre.

Saturday, June 24

Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urbana 29th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Summer Theater Camp: presents the musical “Robin Hood” at the Gloria Theatre at 1 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the Gloria Theatre and the doors open at 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 25

Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urbana 29th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Saturday, July 8

Cedar Bog/Invasive Plant Species seminar: 10 a.m., $5 unless member

Sunday, July 9

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Tuesday, July 11

Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office (moved due to July 4 from usual monthly date on first Tuesday of month)

Sunday, July 16

2nd Annual Ice Cream Social: 2-5 p.m., Champaign Co Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Saturday, July 22

Cedar Bog Moth Night: at sunset, donations accepted

Sunday, July 23

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Saturday, August 12

Cedar Bog/Butterfly defenses: 10 a.m., $5 unless member

Sunday, August 13

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Saturday, August 19

Cedar Bog Moth Night: 8 p.m., donations accepted

Sunday, August 27

3rd Annual Picnic on the Lawn: 1-3 p.m., Champaign County Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Friday, September 8

4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana

Saturday, September 9

4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana

Cedar Bog/Ice Age in Ohio: 10 a.m., $5 unless member

Sunday, September 10

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Sunday, September 17

Cedar Bog/Mellow Yellow Walk: noon to 2 p.m., donations accepted

Saturday, September 23

16th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off/Hoopla Parade/Hoopla Parade: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monument Square District in downtown Urbana

Sunday, September 24

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Sunday, October 1

51st Annual Oktoberfest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Sunday, October 8

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Friday, October 13

Cedar Bog/Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m., $6 per person, reservations recommended

Saturday, October 14

Cedar Bog/Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m., $6 per person, reservations recommended

Sunday, October 22

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Saturday, November 4

Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Urbana

Saturday, November 11

Cedar Bog/”Fen”testic Fundraiser: details TBA

Monday, December 18

City of Urbana Planning Commission meeting: 6 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)

City of Urbana Design Review Board meeting: 7 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)

Friday, December 29

Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office