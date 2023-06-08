Graham Middle School once again receives national recognition for commitment to empowering students; Named a distinguished school for STEM curriculum and career readiness

ST. PARIS – Graham Middle School announced that it has been recognized as a 2022-23 Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Distinguished School.

This is the fourth such recognition for GMS. It is one of 212 middle schools across the U.S. to receive this honor for providing broad access to transformative learning experiences for students through PLTW Gateway. PLTW is a nonprofit organization that serves millions of PreK-12 students and teachers in schools across the U.S.

“For years our staff at Graham Middle School have strived to create unique and valuable learning experiences for all our students. This happens across the building, but is showcased in our PLTW classrooms. We truly believe that equity, opportunity, and exposure are pillars that should drive our programming and learning experiences as a public school. All students at GMS are not just invited to take specialized coursework, they are expected to. These learning environments create pre-pathway experiences to prepare students for any future presented to them as they engage in inquiry-based, collaborative, real-world units,” said Nick Guidera, Principal.

The PLTW Distinguished School recognition honors schools committed to increasing student access, engagement, and achievement in their PLTW programs. To be eligible for the designation, Graham Middle School had to meet a variety of criteria such as a certain percentage of the student body participating in PLTW Gateway, participate in two or more units during their time at school, offer at least one PLTW Gateway unit at each grade level, and have strategies in place to ensure equitable access to students.

Research shows that the middle grades play a pivotal role in influencing high school, college, and career success. During this transitional time, it’s crucial to provide students with access to relevant, engaging, and real-world learning experiences that illuminate the range of career paths and possibilities available to them. Whether designing an automated robotics system or solving a mysterious disease outbreak, PLTW Gateway students engage in critical and creative thinking, build teamwork skills, and develop a passion for and confidence in STEM subjects.

“We are proud to recognize Graham Middle School for their commitment to providing students with exceptional educational experiences while ensuring equitable access to PLTW programs,” said Dr. David Dimmett, PLTW President and CEO. “We congratulate them on this achievement and celebrate their important work empowering students with the knowledge and skills to succeed, not only in STEM subjects, but also more generally in life and career.”

Graham Middle School is part of a community of PreK-12 schools, colleges and universities, and corporate and philanthropic partners across the country united around a passion for providing students with inspiring, engaging, and empowering learning opportunities. For more information about PLTW’s recognition program, visit pltw.org.

About the school

Graham Middle School is a rural public school serving grades 6-8 and a proud member of the Ohio STEM Learning Network and the Ohio Middle Level Association.

