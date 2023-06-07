Pictured are Connie and Kent Eichenauer at Dragonfly Vineyard & Wine Cellar of Champaign County. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Dragonfly Vineyard & Wine Cellar of Champaign County earned a number of medals in the 2023 Ohio Wine Competition.

Wines are awarded Gold, Silver, and Bronze, but there are also distinctions for exceptional wines with Double Gold and “Best of Class” Awards.

Dragonfly was awarded Best of Class of Ohio White Wines in this year’s competition for its LaCrescent Curves. This wine started as the LaCrescent grapes that are tended to by Vineyard Manager Connie Eichenauer in the vineyard of Dragonfly. Then, Winemaker Kent Eichenauer developed these grapes into this award-winning wine.

Kent responded to this recognition: “This is just an honor, and I have to say it feels very good to see our winery listed in these ‘Best of Class’ awards with other Ohio wineries that are well established and very respected in our industry.”

Connie said: “We just keep working hard to produce the best grapes to make the best wine that we can. The LaCrescent grape is just one of the great varieties we grow, but it sure is making a splash since this is the same grape that produced the Director’s Choice Award winning wine last year.”

The other winning wines for Dragonfly Vineyard & Wine Cellar were: Double Gold: LaCrescent Curves; Gold: Vintner’s Red Blend; Silver: Estate Semi Dry Vidal Blanc, Merlot, My Buddy Jim; Bronze: Who’s Your Daddy Red, Raspberry, and Chocolate Cherry Treasure.

The 2023 Ohio Wine Competition is coordinated by Kent State University Ashtabula and sponsored by the Ohio Grape Industries Committee. It was held at the Lodge at Geneva on May 16-17. There was a record-breaking total of 432 entries this year.

Dragonfly Vineyard & Wine Cellar is located just north of Urbana at 710 W. Herr Road. The vineyard was established in 2011 and the winery opened in 2019. More information can be found at www.dragonflyvineyard.com.

Submitted by Dragonfly Vineyard