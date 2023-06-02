Tickets for Tommy Ryman’s June 10 comedy show at Gloria Theatre now on sale

Champaign County Farmers Market: open every Saturday May through October. Located on Market Street behind the Firehouse 9 a.m. to noon

____

Friday, June 2

Arts Council Concert: free event, 6 p.m. at Melvin Miller Park in Urbana, Overdrive and Leah Crose performing, food vendors on site

Gloria Theatre: The Little Mermaid, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

Plant Sale: from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Concord Community Center. All proceeds will be donated to the center. The plants are being donated by area gardeners from their own flower beds.

Cedar Bog Orchid Walk: self-guided tour, noon to 2 p.m. $5 unless member

Gloria Theatre: The Little Mermaid, 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 4

Gloria Theatre: The Little Mermaid, 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Monday, June 5

Red Cross Blood Drive: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 116 W. Court Street, Urbana

Thursday, June 8

Urbana Shade Tree Commission meeting: 4:30 p.m., DECK Building @ Melvin Miller Park

Urbana

Saturday, June 10

Healthy Kids Day: at Melvin Miller Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — free event

Cedar Bog Orchids of Ohio: 10 a.m., $5 unless member

Gloria Theatre: Comedian Tommy Ryman, winner of “Best of the Midwest” at the prestigious Gilda’s Laugh Fest, performs at 7:30 p.m. It is clean comedy and family friendly! Tickets available at https://gloriatheatre.ticketspice.com/tommy-ryman

Monday, June 12

Red Cross Blood Drive: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Evans-Purk Building, 115 S. Church St., St. Paris

Tuesday, June 13

Champaign County Retired Teachers Association: will meet at 11 a.m. at the Urbana Church of the Nazarene, 1999 E. state Route 29. “Juneteenth” will be the subject of the program presented by Kalen Howell and Jeren Howell. Our scholarship winner will also be introduced. Catered lunch by Beyond Catering $15. Please make reservations by June 7 to Ruth at 937-605-3105.

Wednesday, June 14

Red Cross Blood Drive: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Champaign County Community Building, 1512 US-68, Urbana

Wednesday, June 14

DAR annual Flag Day meeting and potluck: 11:30 a.m. at the Champaign County Historical Society Museum.

Saturday, June 24

Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urbana 29th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 25

Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urbana 29th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, July 8

Cedar Bog/Invasive Plant Species seminar: 10 a.m., $5 unless member

Tuesday, July 11

Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office (moved due to July 4 from usual monthly date on first Tuesday of month)

Sunday, July 16

2nd Annual Ice Cream Social: 2-5 p.m., Champaign Co Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Saturday, July 22

Cedar Bog Moth Night: at sunset, donations accepted

Saturday, August 12

Cedar Bog/Butterfly defenses: 10 a.m., $5 unless member

Saturday, August 19

Cedar Bog Moth Night: 8 p.m., donations accepted

Sunday, August 27

3rd Annual Picnic on the Lawn: 1-3 p.m., Champaign County Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Friday, September 8

4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana

Saturday, September 9

4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana

Cedar Bog/Ice Age in Ohio: 10 a.m., $5 unless member

Sunday, September 17

Cedar Bog/Mellow Yellow Walk: noon to 2 p.m., donations accepted

Saturday, September 23

16th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off/Hoopla Parade/Hoopla Parade: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monument Square District in downtown Urbana

Sunday, October 1

51st Annual Oktoberfest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Friday, October 13

Cedar Bog/Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m., $6 per person, reservations recommended

Saturday, October 14

Cedar Bog/Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m., $6 per person, reservations recommended

Saturday, November 4

Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Urbana

Saturday, November 11

Cedar Bog/”Fen”testic Fundraiser: details TBA

Monday, December 18

City of Urbana Planning Commission meeting: 6 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)

City of Urbana Design Review Board meeting: 7 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)

Friday, December 29

Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office