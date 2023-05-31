Graham Falcon 5K start/finish line is pictured from race day. Photo provided by Nathan Parke

Submitted story

ST. PARIS – The fifth running of the Falcon 5K did not disappoint this past weekend. The Falcon 5K takes place annually on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, just after school lets out for the year.

The funds raised support student organizations and PBIS programming at Graham Middle School. The event continues to grow in terms of sponsorship and in participants each year. This year, there were a total of 121 participants combined between the elementary fun run and the 5K.

Graham Middle School Principal Nick Guidera said: “This is our only building level fundraising event, and it’s great to see the growth of the event, along with the support of the community towards our cause of providing opportunities for students and staff at GMS. This event would not be possible without our amazing volunteers and sponsors, allowing us to raise just over $4,300 this year.”

Taking the overall championship this year was rising GHS junior Ayden Rudolph with a time of 18:29, just edging out 4-time returning champion and Ayden’s cross country coach, GMS teacher Christian Callison who took home the adult male division title. Other division winners included: Randi Uhl (Adult Female), Ella Putterbaugh (HS Female), Jaxon Bowman (MS Male), Claire Smith (MS Female). Top boy and girl finishers for the elementary one mile fun run were Noah Guidera (1st overall) and Mallorie Erter.

Info from Graham Local Schools